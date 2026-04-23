UP Board Class 12th (Intermediate) Result 2026 LIVE Updates: At what Intermediate results releasing today?

UP Board 12th Result 2026, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2026 Today LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the Class 12 board exam results today at 4 pm. “The results of the High School and Intermediate Examinations 2026 will be announced today, April 23, at 4:00 PM in the auditorium of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad headquarters,” says Bhagwati Singh, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. Students can access the UPMSP Board Class 12 result 2026 on their official link, upmsp.edu.in, once the results are out. The UPMSP Class 12 result will also be available on the IE Education portal.

LIVE: UP Board 10th Result 2026 | UP Board 12th Result 2026

To download the UP Board results, students will need to visit the official link at upmsp.edu.in. Enter your roll number and other login details as mentioned on the admit card. Once the UPMSP result is displayed, students can save it for future reference. The UP Board results will be available at Digilocker.

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This year, approximately 53.36 lakh students appeared for these examinations, which were conducted at 8,033 centres over 15 working days

Students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2026. Those who score below the 33 per cent threshold will be required to appear in the compartment exams. The schedule for the same is expected to be released once the results are out. Last year, the exam was conducted on July 26, from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Last year, UP Board had announced the Class 12 board results on April 25. The exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.15 per cent, a slight dip from 2024.

In 2024, UP Board Intermediate Class 12 results were announced on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 84.60 per cent.

Live Updates Apr 23, 2026 10:30 AM IST UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Over 25 lakh students await UPMSP Intermediate results The UP Board Class 12 result 2026 will impact over 25 lakh students who appeared for the Intermediate exams this year. UPMSP typically releases consolidated results including pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and district toppers. Students will be able to access their marksheets online using roll number credentials once the result link becomes active. Apr 23, 2026 09:57 AM IST UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How to check result at upmsp.edu.in To check UP Board exam results, the students can follow these steps Step 1: Go to the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “UP Board Class 12 Result 2026.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and required details.

Step 4: Your Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference. Apr 23, 2026 09:43 AM IST UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Press conference at 4 pm UPMSP officials have invited the media at 4 pm to their headquarters in Prayagraj to declare UP Board results. UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How UP government is curbing malpractice Apr 23, 2026 09:41 AM IST UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How to download result at Digilocker To download the UP Board 2026 marksheet via DigiLocker, visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app and log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials. New users will need to sign up and complete OTP verification. After logging in, navigate to the “Education” section and select Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. Choose the Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet option, enter your roll number and select the exam year (2026). Once submitted, your digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which you can download and save for future reference. Apr 23, 2026 09:40 AM IST UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How UP government is curbing malpractice To ensure transparency and discipline during the UPMSP 2026 examinations, the government earlier stated that the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was implemented to curb malpractice and maintain fairness in the exam process. The law provides for strict action against those found using unfair means. Each examination centre was equipped with two CCTV cameras with voice recorders, along with routers, DVRs, and high-speed internet, enabling live monitoring through webcasting. In addition, 69 divisional and 440 district-level mobile squads were deployed. State-level observers were also appointed across all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure strict adherence to examination protocols. Apr 23, 2026 09:38 AM IST UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Passing marks criteria The UPMSP exams for the 2026 session were held at over 8000 centres across the state in February-March. To pass the UP Board Exam 2026, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Apr 23, 2026 09:34 AM IST UP Board Intermediate Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Know how to check marks To check the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 12 result 2026, students should visit the official website — upmsp.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the link for “UP Board Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2026.” Enter your roll number and other required details, then submit the information. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.