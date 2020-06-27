UP Board UPMSP Class 12th Result 2020 Declared: How to check merit list at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

UP Board inter 12th result 2020: Check at upmsp.edu.in UP Board inter 12th result 2020: Check at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board UPMSP 12th Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the class 12 results at 12 pm on June 27. State Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma confirmed this development through video conferencing earlier this month. The class 12 exams were conducted between February 18 and March 6. Nearly 56.23 lakh students for the state class 10 and 12 exams this year, and they can check the results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The result of high school and inter can be checked at upmspresults.up.nic.in.

This year, nearly 2.39 lakh students — high school and intermediate — skipped their Hindi paper which is a compulsory subject. In 2018, as many as 12.5 lakh students had not appeared on the first day of their exam while it was nearly 6 lakh in 2019.

This year, the results were delayed by a month due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The evaluation process was conducted in green, orange and then red zones with restrictions and strict norms of social distancing, UP Board additional secretary informed indianexpress.com.

Once the results are released, the students will be provided with the mark sheets after 10 days. The mark sheets will be sent to regional offices then district heads and the disseminated to schools who will further ensure they reach students, as per board official.

The marksheets of the same will include details such as the name, school and other information regarding the candidates in both English and Hindi. The board has also commenced an online correction process in certificates, where students who had appeared in the exams since 2017 can get their details edited.

To pass the board exams, a student needs to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. The board had recorded a passing percentage of 70.2 per in the class 12 examinations in 2019. For more updates, click here

