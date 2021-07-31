UP Board Class 12th Result 2021: How to check Inter marks, download roll number

UPMSP UP Board Class 12 result: Check at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in(Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

UP Board UPMSP 12th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 12 results today at 3:30 pm. Students will be able to check their results on the websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. The 2021 Class 12 board examination result will not consist of a merit list.

The UPMSP this year did not conduct Class 12 exams this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. A total of 26,10,316 students registered for the class 12 board examinations in the state.

UP Board UPMSP Class 12 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official result website – upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Intermediate Exam Result’ link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and click the check button

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of the results. This will act as a provisional mark sheet for admission purposes. The official mark sheet will be provided by the respective schools of the students at a later date.

The Class 12 results have been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme, devised by an 11-member committee. This evaluation scheme consists of three components. The first component carries a weightage of 50% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 10 examinations. The second component carries a weightage of 40% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 11 half-yearly examinations/ annual examinations. The third component carries a weightage of 10% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 12 pre-board examinations.