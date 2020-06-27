UP Board UPMSP Class 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check High school marks at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

UPMSP 10th Result 2020: Check results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh UPMSP 10th Result 2020: Check results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2020: A total of 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) students who had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) matriculation Class 10 examination will get their results on Saturday, June 27. As per the board, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will announce the result at 12 pm via press conference in Lucknow’s Lok Kalyan Bhawan. Meanwhile, the result of class 12 or intermediate exam will also be announced today, and a total of 25.86 lakh (25,86,440) students will get their scores.

Students can check UP high school and intermediate exam result at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board 10th High School Result 2020 LIVE Update: Check here

UP Board 12th Result Intermediate 2020 Live Update: Check here

The UP Board result is being announced by a delay of over a month this year due to the lockdown. The evaluation process was conducted in green, orange and then red zones with restrictions and strict norms of social distancing. The mark sheets will be sent to regional offices then district heads and disseminated to schools who will further ensure they reach students.

The students can check the result through the official website- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the 7-digit roll number on the box

READ | CM Yogi Adityanath wishes students, says exams are medium of ‘self-assessment’

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UP Board 10th result 2020: How to check via SMS

The students can also check the 10th result via SMS. To check result, the students need to type UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

To pass both classes 10 and 12, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subjects then the board will conduct a compartment exam. The dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration Last year 70.2 per cent students had cleared the class 12 and 80.7 per cent cleared class 10 UP Board exam. For more on board exam results, click here

