UP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check High School score at upresults.nic.in

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board class 10 results today at 3:30 pm. Students can check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. Nearly 30 lakh students have been registered to appear for class 10 UP board exams this year.

The UP board exams were supposed to be conducted in May but due to the clash with the Panchayat elections in the state, the exams were postponed. Later, after the decision of cancellation of board exams for class 10 was announced by the Ministry of Education, UPMSP also decided to cancel the exams for class 10 this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

UPMSP class 10 result 2021: How to check

Step 1:Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number, school code, and verification code

Step 3: Click on submit to access the result

The students can also check the 10th result via SMS. To check the result through SMS

Step 1: Type UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

UPMSP has also activated a portal for students of class 10 to check their roll numbers. The roll card list has also been forwarded to all the schools and candidates can get the roll number from their respective schools as well.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced the new formula to evaluate students of class 10 under the state board, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For class 10, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered. An 11-member committee was constituted to make the formula to evaluate class 10 students. The committee received as many as 3,910 suggestions in this regard.