UP Board UPMSP 12th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Intermediate result, merit list to release at 12 pm

UP Board 12th Result 2020, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2020 @upresults.nic.in: Here’s how to check marks (representational image/ graphic by Gargi Singh) UP Board 12th Result 2020, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2020 @upresults.nic.in: Here’s how to check marks (representational image/ graphic by Gargi Singh)

UP Board Class 12th Result 2020, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2020 Live Updates: The UP Board class 12 exams were concluded in March and one of the longest wait for the board results will be ending today – June 27 at noon. Of the total, 24.96 lakh students appeared in regular mode and over 70,000 students in private mode. Result for all these students as well as over 30 lakh UP Board class 10 students will be also able to check their marks today at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in at noon.

UP Board 10th Result 2020 Live Update: Check here

The delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic has kept 25.86 lakh students waiting for around three months. This is one of the highest numbers of intermediate or class 12 board exam students in the country.

UP Board 12th Result 2020 Live: Check here in Hindi

To pass the board exams, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall. Last year 70.2 per cent students had cleared the class 12 exam. This year, the board was to provide the option of compartmental exams for those who had failed to clear the exam in the first go. This was earlier only for class 10 students, however, due to the pandemic, the status of these exams is not clear yet. Check more updates on UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020