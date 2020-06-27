UP Board UPMSP 12th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Intermediate result, merit list to release at 12 pm

UP Board Class 12th Result 2020, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2020 Live Updates: The UP Board class 12 exams were concluded in March and one of the longest wait for the board results will be ending today – June 27 at noon. Of the total, 24.96 lakh students appeared in regular mode and over 70,000 students in private mode. Result for all these students as well as over 30 lakh UP Board class 10 students will be also able to check their marks today at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in at noon.
The delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic has kept 25.86 lakh students waiting for around three months. This is one of the highest numbers of intermediate or class 12 board exam students in the country.
To pass the board exams, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall. Last year 70.2 per cent students had cleared the class 12 exam. This year, the board was to provide the option of compartmental exams for those who had failed to clear the exam in the first go. This was earlier only for class 10 students, however, due to the pandemic, the status of these exams is not clear yet. Check more updates on UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020
Unlike the previous year, UP Board high school examinations were over in 12 working days. Similarly, the intermediate exams in 15 days. Nearly 1.2 lakh teachers evaluated copies.
Like CBSE, most state boards have launched their two toll free helpline numbers: 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312 for students to get replies to their queries and help them overcome stress. The helpline numbers remain active from 8 am to 8 pm.
In a statement released last month, the UPMSP result was expected to release in July. However, the UP Board has managed to prepare the result in June itself. “In the green zone, 57,11,692 (99.80%) answer sheets have been evaluated, with 1,28,37,725 (95.67 per cent) in the orange zone and 47,19,122 (52.39 per cent) in the red zone. A total of 2.32 crore (2,32,68,539) answer sheets have been evaluated, thus completing 82.66 per cent of the paper checking process,” the UPMSP statement read.
Last year, the UP Board released the High School and Intermediate examination results on April 27. The pass percentage in class 10, 12 board exam was 80.07 per cent and 70.06 per cent respectively. This year, they have to delay the evaluation process due to the coronavirus spread. By May 23, they had completed 80 per cent of the evaluation process. Read here for detailed story
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Prayagraj will announce the result of class 10 and 12 today. Over 56.11 lakh students appeared in the exams this year. The Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will announce the result at 12 pm via press conference in Lucknow’s Lok Kalyan Bhawan