UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: UPMSP to announce results on April 23

UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the Class 10th and 12th board exam results on April 23. According to confirmation from the UP Board, the results for both classes will be announced at 4 pm at a press conference at the UP Board headquarters. Once released, students can check the UPMSP Board Class 10, 12 result 2026 on its official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Alternatively, students will also be able to check their UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th results on the IE Education portal.

The UP Board Class 10 exam was held between February 18 and March 12. The Class 10 UPMSP exams were held in two shifts, the first from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.