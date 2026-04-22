UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: UPMSP to announce results on April 23

UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the Class 10th and 12th board exam results on April 23. According to confirmation from the UP Board, the results for both classes will be announced at 4 pm at a press conference at the UP Board headquarters. Once released, students can check the UPMSP Board Class 10, 12 result 2026 on its official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Alternatively, students will also be able to check their UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th results on the IE Education portal.
The UP Board Class 10 exam was held between February 18 and March 12. The Class 10 UPMSP exams were held in two shifts, the first from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.
As per data released by the UP board, as many as 27,61,696 students had registered for the Class 10 examination this year.
The UPMSP exams for the 2026 session were held at over 8000 centres across the state. To qualify in the UP Board Exam 2026, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.
Last year, the board announced the Class 10 UP board results on April 25. The exams were held from February 24 to March 12. The overall pass percentage last year was 90.11 per cent.
For UP Board Class 10 results in 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on April 20. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 89.55 per cent.
In 2023 and 2022, the UPMSP Class 10 board exam results were declared on April 25 and June 18, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on July 31.
To ensure transparency and discipline during the UPMSP 2026 examinations, earlier, the government statement said the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was enacted to prevent malpractice and ensure transparency in examinations.
It provides for strict action against those found indulging in unfair means, the statement said.
Two CCTVs with voice recorders, routers, DVRs and high-speed internet connections were installed at all rooms in an examination centre, which allowed live monitoring through webcasting.
Along with this, 69 divisional and 440 district mobile squads were also constituted. State-level observers were also appointed for all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure that there is no laxity in examination conduct.