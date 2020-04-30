UP Board to run special classes for Class 10, 12 on Doordarshan

The classes will be aired on Doordarshan (DD) from May 1. Representational image/ file The classes will be aired on Doordarshan (DD) from May 1. Representational image/ file

Apart from online classes, the students in Uttar Pradesh will get their lessons through special virtual classes to be aired on Doordarshan (DD) from May 1. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has taken this step as lockdown has impacted the academic calendar.

The classes will be aired on DD’s Swayamprabha channel from 10 am to 12 noon every day, as per a statement by the UP Board. There will be four classes everyday with a duration of 30 minutes each. The recordings of the classes is underway at APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

The state government earlier launched online classes through WhatsApp, where around 42.56 lakh students have joined. The government is also working to launch Youtube channel to conduct the virtual classes, as stated in the release earlier.

The evaluation process of class 10, 12 examinations will begin from May 4. A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams this year. The results of the board examinations can be expected by May-end.

Meanwhile, students of classes 1 to 8 in the state have been promoted to the next grade as schools are closed due to the lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd