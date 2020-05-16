UP Board to commence evaluation process in red zones

The evaluation process in red zones will begin from May 19. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The evaluation process in red zones will begin from May 19. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

After commencing evaluation process in green and orange zones, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to begin the evaluation process in the red zones. “The board will conduct the evaluation process in the red zones from May 19. The evaluation centres in the hotspot areas have been shifted, and the teachers residing in these areas will not be called for any evaluation process,” the circular mentioned.

The evaluation process will begin in 19 red zones- Agra, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Firozabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida), Bulandshahr, Meerut, Raebareli, Varanasi, Bijnor, Amroha, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Mathura, Bareilly.

The intermediate and matric exams evaluation process in the green zones was started on May 5, and in orange zones on May 12. The UP board is expecting that the evaluation process may complete by May-end and the results can be announced by July.

“The results can be announced between June-end or July first week as it will not take more than two weeks to complete the evaluation process in the districts fall under red zones,” an official earlier told indianexpress.com.

A total of 56,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams this year. The state government has also started providing online classes through WhatsApp, and virtual classes through Doordarshan (DD).

