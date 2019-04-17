UP Board increases Class 10, 12 re-evaluation fee by five times, invigilators salary hiked

UP Board 10th, 12th exam 2019: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh has increased the fee for the re-evaluation of exams by as much as five per cent. As per the latest rules, to get one subject paper reevaluated, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 100 earlier. With this, the UP Board’s reevaluation procedure is the costliest in the country.

Among other high charging boards in the country is the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which demands Rs 100 per subject for re-evaluation and Rs 500 per subject for re-verification. Check CBSE reevaluation procedure here.

The UP Board claims that the rise in fee is done to demotivate students from sending too many applications for reevaluation. Talking to indianexpress.com, additional secretary, UP Board, Shiv Lal said, “The board gets way too many applications for reevaluation and many just send it for the sake of it. We invest resources in it, many evaluators have to be outsourced and time, labour and money are invested, we want to put a cap at the fake entrants.”

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Pariksha has also increased the compensation for evaluation, compilation and invigilator duties. For centre administrator, the remuneration has increased from Rs 120 per day to Rs 160 per day, for class inspector the fee has increased from Rs 72 a day to Rs 96 per day among others.

Meanwhile, the board is all set to release the result for class 10 and class 12 board exams. According to the reports, UP Board result could be anticipated around April 25, 2019 but the official did not confirm the date. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the same at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com. Check full details here.

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams. Out of which, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.