UP Board to commence evaluation process of Class 10, 12 exams from May 4

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will commence the evaluation process of class 10, 12 examinations from May 4. After the webinar with the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma informed that the evaluation process of the board exams will begin from May 4, and the the postponed papers will be conducted after the lockdown gets over.

In the webinar, the HRD minister asked with state education ministers to start evaluation process for the board exam answer scripts and assist CBSE in doing the same.

The state government has also started providing online classes through WhatsApp, which was started from April 20. A total of 42.56 lakh students have joined the online classes, as per a statement. The government is also working to launch Youtube channel to conduct the virtual classes till normalcy returns, as per the press release.

The state government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government primary schools.

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams this year. The results of the board examinations can be expected by May-end.

