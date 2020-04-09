UP Board Class 10, 12 results can be delayed beyond June

Over 56.11 lakh appeared for UP Board exams. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/ Representational image) Over 56.11 lakh appeared for UP Board exams. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/ Representational image)

Over 56.11 lakh students awaiting the UP Board class 10 and 12 results have a longer wait in store. While the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had earlier decided to start the evaluation process by April 20 and declare the result by the first week of June, this does not seem possible now.

Shiv Lal, UP Board additional secretary told indianexpress.com, “We decided to start the evaluation process from April 20, however, with the lockdown being extended in several areas and more cases being reported, we will have to postpone this. It does not look like we are in a condition to announce the result in June first week.”

He added that the evaluation process will begin as soon as the situation is under control. “We understand that there is a delay but now the priority is to safeguard the health and life of people.” While several boards have adopted the work-from-home model for evaluation, the UP Board has not considered it yet, the official informed.

Earlier, the UP Board had announced to hold compartment exams for class 12 students as well. These exams till last year were conducted only for the class 10 students. The move was extended for class 12 students to improve results as well as the decline in the number of absentees. Despite this declaration, on the day one of the exams, over 2.39 lakh students gave it a miss.

With the result being delayed, the board has no clarity on these exams, either. The final call will be taken once the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is under control, as per the official.

