UP Board results 2019: 5 inmates, including 3 life convicts from Muzaffarnagar jail pass 10th with first division

Five inmates, including three life convicts, of the district jail here have scored first division in class 10 board exams of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The results of the examination were declared on Saturday.

According to Jail Superintendent A K Saxena, the inmates had appeared for the exams in Dasna Jail, Ghaziabad.

The three life convicts passing the examination are Kapil, Pankaj and Vipul Kumar. Arjun, detained under the National Security Act in connection with violence during a Dalit agitation on April 2, 2017, is also among the five to pass the examination with first division, he said, adding Rahul is another inmate.

In Intermediate, a total of 90 students appeared for the UP Board class 12 exam from jail out of which 45 cleared the exam. The pass percentage remained 77.59 per cent which is above the state average. Meanwhile, in Class 10 exams, a total of 119 candidates registered from jail out of which 72 passed with pass percentage over 77.42 per cent.