Baraut’s Anurag Malik tops UP Board Intermediate exams, aims to crack UPSC Civil Services

Anurag Malik, from Shri Ram SM Inter College, Baraut has surpassed over 30 lakh students to obtain the first rank in UP Board Intermediate examination results in 2020. Son of a shopkeeper, Anurag scored 485 marks out of 500 or 97 per cent. He credits his success to his ‘target-driven’ study plan. “I had planned to top the class 12 boards and I did. I had topped my district with 92 per cent marks in class 10 as well. I have always set a target and then worked towards it. Next, I want to become an IAS officer,” Malik told indianexpress.com.

He aspires for the civil services to serve the nation, he says, “There are a lot of things I wish to change in India. I want society as a whole to be more united and responsible. I can do that if I am in a position of power. This is why I want to become a bada afsar (a senior officer),” he said.

While preparing for the boards, Malik shared, “I used to study for 12-14 hours a day and when the exams approached, it went up to 18 hours. I would take a break after completing a set number of chapters. Unless I achieved these targets, I did not budge,” he said.

Malik had English, Hindi, physics, chemistry, and mathematics as his subjects in class 12 and scored the highest marks in Physics, with 99 out of 100. “I had given equal time to all my subjects but I have an inclination towards physics. I am interested in knowing how things work and that is why, I think, I got the highest in it.”

The topper’s friends, who helped him when he was stuck at a topic during preparations, have also scored well, he says. While he is yet to decide on the college of his choice, Anurag is already gearing up to prepare for his goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Advising his peers and others who would be appearing for the exam next year, Anurag remarked, “One needs to stay focused and motivated throughout their preparation. Then, they can crack any exam.”‘

UP Board Class 10 topper Riya Agarwal is also from the same school as Anurag. Even last year’s UP Board class 12 topper Tanu Tomar was from the same school.

On toppers emerging from the school in the last two years, principal Rajesh Sharma told indianexpress.com, “We hold extra classes for the board exams and apart from the academic knowledge also guide students on managing time during exams, how to answer questions and present the answer sheet. Also, after the strict anti-cheating norms put in place by the state government, deserving students are getting the ranks.”

