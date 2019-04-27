UP Board results declared, CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates students

UP Board Exam result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh board Class 10, 12 results were declared on Saturday, April 27. Congratulating the students, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to successful students of UP Board of Examination. Students should understand that this exam is only a halt of life and there are many such diversions still pending. I pray to god all students should get success in their every steps of life.”

उत्तर प्रदेश की #बोर्ड परीक्षा में सफल छात्र-छात्राओं को हार्दिक बधाई। विद्यार्थी यह समझें कि यह परीक्षा जीवन का एक पड़ाव मात्र है और अभी कई ऐसे मोड़ आने बाकी हैं। सभी छात्र-छात्राएं भविष्य में जीवन की हर एक कसौटी पर स्वर्ण-सदृश निखरें, यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2019

This year, 80.07 per cent students cleared the High School (Class 10) exam successfully, while 70.02 per cent cleared the intermediate, Class 12 examination.

Gautam Raghuvanshi topped the Uttar Pradesh Board High School exam with 97.17 per cent marks. Shivam secures second spot with 97 per cent marks and Tanuja Vishwakarma secures the third position with 96.83 per cent marks.

UP बोर्ड परीक्षा 2019 में हाई स्कूल में टॉप करने वाले कानपुर के गौतम रघुवंशी और बाराबंकी के शिवम और तनुजा विश्वकर्मा को अनेकों शुभकामनाएं।

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि जीवन में प्रगति पथ पर उत्तरोत्तर यूं ही आगे बढ़ते रहें और सफलता के प्रतिमान गढ़ते रहें। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2019

Tanu Tomar has secured the first position in UP Board class 12 exams with 97.83 per cent, while Bhagyashree obtained the second position with 97.2 per cent marks followed by the third rank holder Akanksha with 94,80 per cent marks.

UP बोर्ड परीक्षा 2019 में इंटरमीडिएट में टॉप करने वाली बागपत से तनु तोमर,गोंडा से भाग्यश्री उपाध्याय और प्रयागराज से आकांक्षा शुक्ला को हार्दिक बधाइयां।

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि वे भविष्य में भी इसी तरह सफलता के नित नए आयामों को छुएं और जीवन में एक सफल,सुयोग्य और सजग नागरिक बनें। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2019

The students can check the results through the the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage has dropped by over 2 per cent and was registered at 70.02 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage for class 12 exams was 72.43 per cent. Tanu Tomar has topped the exam, followed by Bhagyashree Upadhyay at the second spot and Akanksha Shukla at the third rank.