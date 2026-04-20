UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: UPMSP yet to confirm date, check past years trend

2 min readNew DelhiApr 20, 2026 12:58 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to announce an official date for the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 results. However, board officials have indicated that the results are expected to be released by the end of April. In line with past trends of April announcements. Once declared, students will be able to check their UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.
The UP Board conducted the Class 10 high school and Class 12 intermediate examinations for the 2026 academic session between February 18 and March 12. The exams were held in two shifts — from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm — with each paper lasting three hours and 15 minutes.
This year, a total of 52,30,184 candidates registered for the board examinations. Of these, 27,50,843 students enrolled for the Class 10 exams, while 24,79,341 registered for the Class 12 exams. For more updates on the UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results and pass status, students can also check the IE Education portal
UP Board result trends over the years
UPMSP has largely adhered to an April result schedule. In 2025, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on April 25. The Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.11 per cent, while Class 12 recorded 81.15 per cent.
In 2024, the results were declared earlier on April 20, with Class 10 recording a pass percentage of 89.55 per cent and Class 12 at 84.60 per cent.
Similarly, in 2023, the results were announced on April 25. However, there were delays in earlier years due to exceptional circumstances — results were declared on June 18 in 2022 and on July 31 in 2021.
The board conducted examinations across more than 8,000 centres statewide. To pass the UP Board exams, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.
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To ensure transparency and curb malpractice, strict monitoring measures were implemented during the exams. The Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was enforced, with extensive surveillance arrangements in place.
Each examination room was equipped with two CCTV cameras fitted with voice recorders, along with routers, DVRs, and high-speed internet to enable live webcasting. Additionally, 69 divisional and 440 district-level mobile squads were deployed for surprise inspections, while state-level observers were stationed across all 75 districts and 18 divisions.