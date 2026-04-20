UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: UPMSP yet to confirm date, check past years trend

This year, a total of 52,30,184 candidates registered for the board examinations. Of these, 27,50,843 students enrolled for the Class 10 exams, while 24,79,341 registered for the Class 12 exams (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ representative)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to announce an official date for the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 results. However, board officials have indicated that the results are expected to be released by the end of April. In line with past trends of April announcements. Once declared, students will be able to check their UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board conducted the Class 10 high school and Class 12 intermediate examinations for the 2026 academic session between February 18 and March 12. The exams were held in two shifts — from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm — with each paper lasting three hours and 15 minutes.