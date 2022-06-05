UP Board Result 2022: Websites to check Class 10, 12 result

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council will soon be announcing the results for class 10, 12 results. Students who had appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their results at the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

This year, the class 12 board examination were conducted between March 24 and April 12, 2022, and class 10 board examination were conducted from March 24 to April 9, 2022. Exams for both classes were held in two shifts – the first shift began from 8 am till 11:15 am, and the second shift was conducted from 2 pm and was held till 5:15 pm.

To check the results, students will have to visit the official UPMSP website — upmsp.edu.in. In addition to the UPMSP website, students can also visit results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in to check their results for class 10 and 12. Students will have to key in their roll number and school code to get access to their results through these websites.

With the coronavirus cases at a decline, the UP board exams were held in an offline pen-and-paper mode this year. In class 10, a total of 27,81,654 students appeared for the exams, and 26,10,316 students appeared for this year’s class 12 exams and 25,54,813 were successfully promoted.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage recorded for class 10 was 99.53 per cent and 99.56 per cent for class 12.