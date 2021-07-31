UP Board Result 2021: Almost all clear Class 10, spike in Class 12 pass percentage

Students may check their results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. (File/Representational)

UP Board Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) today declared the UP Board classes 10 and 12 results at 3:30 pm. Of the total 26,10,316 students who registered to appear for the class 12 exams, 25,54,813 of them have been declared pass which accounts for 97.88 percent, a big jump from 2020 passing percentage of 74.64 per cent.

Arts stream has scored the highest passing percentage of 97.92, followed by science at 97.88 and commerce stream at 97.22.

Result links are now active and students may check their results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The results for both classes were announced today at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the overall passing percentage of class 10 students is at 99.53 per cent which is nearly 16 per cent higher than last year’s 83.31 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys this year in with a small margin, with a pass percentage of class 10 girls at 99.55 and boys at 99.52.

In 2020, the overall passing percentage of class 10 results was at 83.31 percent, while class 12 recorded an overall percentage of 74.64 per cent.

UP Board Result 2021: How to check High School Result | How to check Inter Result

The results declared today were assessed on the basis of a special evaluation scheme formulated by the UP board right after the exams got cancelled.

Class 12 students have been marked on the basis of performance in class 10 examinations (50 per cent), 40 per cent weightage was class 11 half-yearly examinations/final examinations and lastly, 10 per cent relied on class 12 pre-board examinations.

UP class 10 and class 12 boards, which were initially scheduled for May, got postponed due to the Panchayat Elections earlier. The UP Board eventually decided to cancel the board examinations for all students keeping in view the Covid-19 situation and the safety of students and teachers.

Students can also know their roll numbers in case they have misplaced it. UPMSP has activated a portal for students of class 10 and class 12 to check their roll numbers. The roll card list has also been forwarded to all the schools and candidates can get the roll number from their respective schools as well. It is available on upmsp.edu.in