UP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 date and time confirmed: UPMSP to release result on April 27

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) results for class 10 and class 12 examinations will be released on April 27 at 12:30 pm. The UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava was reportedly in New Delhi to discuss a clause related to the result. When indianexpress.com reached the UP Board they confirmed that the Secretary was ‘out of town’ but did not confirm the purpose of her visit to Delhi. Since Srivastava is back in town, the result date has been announced.

Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the state ministers are busy, UP Board chairman and secretary will declare the result of both secondary and senior secondary examinations. Students can also check their result at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The result is also likely to be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Over 29 lakh students appeared for the class 12 board exams and 31,95,603 candidates had registered for the class 10 board exams this year. Owing to strict anti-copying measures, 6.5 lakh students had quit the exams midway while 403 examinees were caught using unfair means, informed the UP board.

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2019: How to check

Candidates can check their result on the computer, mobile and via SMS To get the result, students have to SMS ‘UP12<space>roll number’ and send it to 56263 for class 12 result and type UP10roll number and send it to 56263 for class 10 results.