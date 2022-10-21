scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

UP Board gets new Class 12 topper, Divya pips twin sister after re-evaluation

Dissatisfied with the marks in her Hindi paper, Divya applied for re-evaluation in which she got 38 more marks and now she has got two marks more than her sister Divyanshi and emerged as the state topper

Now the sum of Divya's marks has reached 479 against her sister's 477.

Fatehpur district’s Divya has now become the new topper of the class 12 Uttar Pradesh board exam, after gaining two more marks following re-evaluation of her Hindi paper. Earlier, her twin sister Divyanshi was declared the state topper but after re-evaluation Divya has secured the top spot.

Dissatisfied with the marks in her Hindi paper, Divya applied for re-evaluation in which she got 38 more marks and now she has got two marks more than her sister Divyanshi and emerged as the state topper, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Devki Singh said.

Divyanshi, a student of Jai Maa Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Radhanagar, had secured the first position in the state by securing 477 marks out of 500 in the examination, but now the student of the same school and her twin sister Divya has got this rank, the DIOS said.

With this, the first and second place in the state topper list has come to the students of Jai Maa Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Radhanagar.

Divyanshi has now got the second position in the state. She had achieved the top position among about 22 lakh candidates in the board examination results declared on June 18.

Although Divyanshi’s twin sister Divya had got better marks than her in all subjects, she had got only 56 marks in Hindi and had failed to get a place on the merit list. In such a situation, Divya had applied for scrutiny, the DIOS said, adding that Divya has been declared a topper now with her marks increased to 94 in the Hindi subject.

Now the sum of Divya’s marks has reached 479 against her sister’s 477.

The board has issued the second mark sheet by uploading the revised number on the board’s website, the DIOS added

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 04:48:27 pm
