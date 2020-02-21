UP board likely to re-conduct class 12th Physics exam after paper leak

A total of 3,58,618 students did not appear for the examination as on day three. Representational Image/ file A total of 3,58,618 students did not appear for the examination as on day three. Representational Image/ file

UP board exam 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Friday said it may conduct a re-examination for Physics paper in Mau after its questions went viral in this district before the examination was commenced on Thursday. According to a board official, the leaked Physics paper matched with images circulated on social media. “As the paper went viral in the morning, the probe team will find out how many students received the question paper before the start of the exam. Following a thorough report of the areas affected due to paper leak, the board will decide whether it will re-conduct examination or not,” the official said.

At least two persons were arrested in connection with the paper leak case. Anurag Arya, SP of Mau, told indianexpress.com, “The two persons — Prine Baiswara and Onkar Yadav — who were teachers in a primary school were arrested in the late afternoon for their alleged involvement with paper leak. Another person Gopal Dubey, manager of an intermediate college is still under the suspicion.”

The District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said that the officials associated with the board examinations were instructed to take prompt actions on such incidents. “We are taking every measure to avoid such incidents and the officers have been instructed to maintain zero tolerance,” the DM said.

Meanwhile, the manager of a private inter college in Mau was arrested after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing him giving students tips on “how to cheat” in the ongoing UP Board exams. The suspect, Praveen Mall, is also a corporator from Madhuban area.

In the video, reportedly shot on February 7, during a farewell gathering at Hariwansh Memorial Inter College, Praveen can be purportedly heard telling the students to talk among themselves in order to cheat and also put Rs 100 notes in the answer sheets so that the examiner pass them in the exams

#WATCH Mau: Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College gives instructions to students appearing in state board examination; says ‘write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your ‘chit’ is caught’. (18.02) pic.twitter.com/nMeiUQmQai — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2020

Since the board examinations in Uttar Pradesh began on February 18, 65 students have been caught cheating in the exam, and fast information report (FIR) had been lodged against 12 people. A total of 3,58,618 students did not appear for the examination as on day three, the official stated. The data was based on the information forwarded by district and divisional level control rooms till 7 pm yesterday.

