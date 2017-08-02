UP Board makes 75 per cent attendance mandatory for students appearing in board exams 2018

The last date to submit the duly filled form is October 10 The last date to submit the duly filled form is October 10

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has made 75 per cent attendance mandatory for students appearing in class 10 and 12 examinations. All those students whose attendance is below 75 per cent will be debarred from sitting in the exams.

As per a Dainik Jagran’s report, the government has taken this decision to improve education condition in the state. The UP Board has directed all the officials to inspect these schools regularly to check whether teachers and students are attending the class or not. The official has to submit a report to the UP Board.

Moreover, to tighten the schools head who delay online registration for board exams at the last day, the UP Board plans to stop their salary payments. According to a Times of India report, Secretary of UP Board, Neena Srivastava, said the idea is to avoid any last-minute technical snag in the central server.

The procedure for filling online application forms next year’s exams have started for both private and regular students on July 20. The last date to submit the duly filled form is October 10.

The decision is taken keeping in mind last year’s scenario when several principals did not utilise the one-month period and uploaded the details on UP Board’s official website on the last date. Due to this, the central server faced technical issues.

There are 20,945 schools affiliated to UP Board in the state.

