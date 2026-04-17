UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: Last 5 years pass percentage trends

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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025-26. Historically, the board has declared results by the end of April. Last year, the UP Board results were announced on April 25, and nearly 52 lakh students across the state are waiting for the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in, for any confirmation on the date.
In the last academic session of the UP Board exam, Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 90.11% while Class 12 stood at 81.15%. For the first time since 2020, the pass rate crossed the 90% mark in a regular, non-pandemic year. Among Class 12 students, girls significantly outperformed boys, with 86.37% of girls clearing the examination against 76.60% of boys.
Once released, students will be able to check their UP Board results for Class 10 high school and Class 12 intermediate on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. For more updates on the UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results and pass status, students can also check the IE Education portal
|Year
|Class 10th (%)
|Class 12th (%)
|2025
|90.11
|81.15
|2024
|89.55
|82.6
|2023
|89.78
|79.89
|2022
|88.18
|78.01
|2021
|97.88
|75
|2020
|83.31
|70
The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the 2026 session were conducted between February 18 and March 12. Both exams were held in two shifts — the first from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and the second from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Each paper was of a duration of three hours and 15 minutes. A total of 52,30,184 students registered for the UPMSP matric and intermediate 2026 exams. Of them, as many as 27,50,843 students have registered for the high school examination, and 24,79,341 students in the intermediate exam have registered.
In the last academic session, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25, with exams held from February 24 to March 12. The Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.11 per cent, while Class 12 recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.15 per cent.
In 2024, the board announced results earlier, on April 20. That year, the Class 10 pass percentage was 89.55 per cent, while Class 12 recorded 84.60 per cent.
In 2023, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25, whereas in 2022, the results were announced on June 18. In 2021, the results were declared on July 31.