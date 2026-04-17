UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: Last 5 years pass percentage trends

Once released, students will be able to check their UP Board results for Class 10 high school and Class 12 intermediate on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. (Image: AI Generated)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025-26. Historically, the board has declared results by the end of April. Last year, the UP Board results were announced on April 25, and nearly 52 lakh students across the state are waiting for the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in, for any confirmation on the date.

In the last academic session of the UP Board exam, Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 90.11% while Class 12 stood at 81.15%. For the first time since 2020, the pass rate crossed the 90% mark in a regular, non-pandemic year. Among Class 12 students, girls significantly outperformed boys, with 86.37% of girls clearing the examination against 76.60% of boys.