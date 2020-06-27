Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 12th result available, 10th result at 3:30 pm

UP Board 10th Result 2020: Check result at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in UP Board 10th Result 2020: Check result at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of class 10, 12 examinations on Saturday, June 27. The students who had appeared in the intermediate exams can check the results now through the websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

While class 12 result is active, the result of class 10 exams will be available from 3:30 pm. The students can also try alternative websites- results.gov.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Apart from getting results, students will also have to register themselves online to get their mark sheets as the entire process has gone digital and hard copies, after e-signature and e-verification, can be obtained through the respective schools from July 15, as per the deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

This year, the result for both class 10 and class 12 has improved. In UP Inter result, 74.64 per cent students cleared the exam. This is higher than last year when 70.2 per cent students qualified. In class 10, as many as 83.31 per cent of students passed the exam. This is higher than last year when 80.07 per cent students cleared the exam.

Riya Jain from Bhagpat tops class 10 with 96.67 per cent marks. Anurag Malik tops class 12 exam with 97 per cent marks.

Those who are not happy with their results can apply for re-evaluation. This year, the board was also to offer the compartmental exam facility to students to curb the number of students who skip the exam as well as those who cheat in it as compartment exam offer the student with a second chance. The facility was available only for class 10 students earlier.

