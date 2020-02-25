UP board class 10 exam 2020: Solved answer sheets found at Kaushambi school, FIR lodged

UP board High School exam 2020: A total of 30 solved Mathematics copies found in Hariom Sahu Higher Secondary School, Azhuwa. Representational Image/ file UP board High School exam 2020: A total of 30 solved Mathematics copies found in Hariom Sahu Higher Secondary School, Azhuwa. Representational Image/ file

An FIR has been filed against authorities of a school in Kaushambi after solved copies of class 10 mathematics paper were found inside the school premises an hour after the morning shift examination concluded. The incident was reported from Hariom Sahu Higher Secondary School, Azhuwa. The principal has been suspended, said the District Magistrate.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducted the class 10 maths exam today.

Manish Kumar Verma, the DM, said “The board officials at the time of collecting answer sheets found 30 such copies which were not matched with the original answer sheets. Upon suspicion, the officials alerted the higher authorities and a joint team of police and administrative officials found 30 solved copies of maths paper.”

The board examination will, however, be conducted in the school as per the schedule. “We are not changing the centre. The district officials will now be in-charge of conducting both class 10, 12 examinations,” he said.

The officials, however, denied any incidents of paper leak. Speaking to indianexpress.com, SP Kaushambi Abhinandan said, “There are no reports of paper leak in the district. As the officials started collecting the paper around 1 pm, so the perpetrators changed the answer sheets within this time.” Meanwhile, there are reports that the paper was leaked in Balia, but the Uttar Pradesh board denied such report.

In another incidents, the physics paper was leaked on February 20 in Mau district. According to a board official, the leaked paper matched the images circulated on social media. The board may conduct re-examination in the district only following the reports on the investigation

