UP Board High School, Intermediate result 2019 to release tomorrow

UP Board High School, Intermediate Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be releasing the High School and Intermediate result 2019 at upresults.nic.in. The result of both class 10 and class 12 will be released at 12:30 pm. Due to heavy load on the page, the official website might run slow, students should, therefore, wait patiently.

The UPMSP results will be released by the secretary Neena Shrivastava along with the director and chairman at their office at Prayagraj. This year, a total of 58,06,922 students had registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2019. The indianexpress.com will be giving live updates from 9 am onwards.

As per reports, 1.25 lakh teachers have evaluated as many as 3.20 crore answer sheets of over 58 lakh students at around 230 evaluation centres. This includes1.90 crore answer sheet of High School examination by 79,064 teachers and 1.30 crore answer sheets of Intermediate by 45,732 teachers.

How to check the UP Board results

Step 1 — Visit the official website – upresults.nic.in

Step 2 — Click on the link given for details:

UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2019 Results

UP Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2019 Results

Step 3 — Enter the roll number and school code on the space given below. All these details are already written on the admit card or hall ticket

Step 4 — Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5 — Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

Websites to check UP Board results 2019:

Students can check results also on upmspresults.up.nic.in, upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates can also receive their results via SMS. Send ‘UP12<space>Roll Number’ to 56263. For Class 10 results, Send ‘UP10<space>Roll Number’ to 56263.

Class 10 (High School): 31, 95,603

Class 12 (Intermediate): 26, 11,319

In a first, UP Board examinations were held in 16 working days and no untoward incident reported from any examination centre. In the past, there were mass cheating cases that have been reported and circulated on social media. The high school examination commenced on February 7 and ended on February 28 while the Intermediate examination after commencing on February 7 ended on March 2, 2019.