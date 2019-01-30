UP board exam time table 2019: Boards from February 7, check datesheet here

UPMSP, UP board time table 2019 class 10th, 12th: The Uttar Pradesh Madhmik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the timetable for the board exams to be held for class 12 and class 10 in 2019. The exams for both the classes will begin from February 7 onwards. Candidates can download the exam timetable from the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

The UP deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma, who holds the Secondary Education and Higher Education portfolio, said 58,06,922 students will appear for the exams this year.

Advertising

UPMSP, UP board time table 2019 class 10th, 12th: Class 10 time table

February 7 – Music (morning)

February 8 – Agriculture (morning)

February 12 – Hindi (morning)

February 13 – Home Science (morning)

February 14 – English (morning)

February 15 – Urdu (morning)

February 15 – Human Science (evening)

February 16 – Mathematics (morning)

February 21 – Fine Arts (morning)

February 21 – Stitching (afternoon)

February 22 – Drawing (morning)

February 22 – Commerce (afternoon)

February 23 – Social Science (morning)

February 25 – Gujrati/Punjabi/Kannad/Kashmiri/Marathi/Tamil/ Nepali/Arabic/ Malayalam/ French (morning)

February 25 – Music (evening)

February 26 – Science (morning)

February 27 – Computer (morning)

February 28 – Sanskrit (morning)

UPMSP, UP board time table 2019 class 10th, 12th: Class 12 timetable

February 7 – Psychology (evening)

February 8 – Sanskrit, Urdu, and other Indian Language (evening)

February 12 – Hindi (evening)

February 13 – Industrial Organizations (morning)

February 14 – Home Science (morning)

February 15 – Human Science (morning)

February 15 – Chemistry (evening)

February 21 – Mathematics (evening)

February 22 – Physics (evening)

February 25 – Political Science (evening)

February 26 – History (evening)

February 27 – Economics (morning)

February 28 – Geography (morning)

February 28 – Biology (evening)

March 1 – Social Science (evening)

March 2 – English (evening)

UPMSP, UP board time table 2019 class 10th, 12th: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click, ‘timetable high school and intermediate exams 2019’

Step 3: PDF file will open, save and download

Advertising

The exams will be conducted in two shifts morning and evening. Morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and evening shift exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for both the class 10 and class 12 UP board exams.