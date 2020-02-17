UP Board exams from February 18, over 56 lakh to appear

UP board exams 2020 will begin from February 18, 2020 UP board exams 2020 will begin from February 18, 2020

UP board exams 2020: Over 56 lakh students will appear for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 examinations that will commence from Tuesday, February 18, 2020. This year, the board has taken a slew of measures to check malpractices including installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in every centre, voice-recorder, and arresting cheating mafias across the state.

The UP Board exams will conclude on March 6. This year, a lesser number of students (56,07,118) registered for the examinations as against 57,95,756 last year.

IN VIDEO | Board exams 2020: How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?

UP board exams 2020: Don’t do these things at the exam centre

Carry admit card: The admit card is the most important document to be carried in the exam hall. The students should keep them in their pencil box or bag a day before the exam begins. Apart from it, the students should carry their stationery like pen, pencil, eraser and other necessary items.

Do a recce: Since now just a day left, the candidates or their parents should check the examination centre and calculate the distance from their home. Remember it is peak office time so there might be traffic. Therefore, leave the house accordingly.

Don’t try to copy: If a student is found carrying notes, electronic gadgets or caught copying at the time of examination, he/ she will be barred to appear for the next exams for two years.

Be patient, do not rush: The students are advised not to rush completing the question paper. As the question paper will be distributed 15 minutes before the examination, the students should go through the paper properly and then start answering the questions.

The Uttar Pradesh board has launched toll free helplines for students. The helpline numbers will remain active from 8 am to 8 pm. In case students have any query regarding the board exams they can connect at the official numbers, 1800-180-5310 and 18001805312.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd