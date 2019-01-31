UP board exams: ESMA invoked, strikes banned for six months

UP board exams: The Uttar Pradesh government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on Wednesday to ban any strike in all services related to the secondary education board for the next six months. Sources told PTI the decision had been taken as the state board examinations would start soon and any strike might affect its smooth functioning.

Exams for class 10 and 12 in UP board schools will begin from February 7 onwards. The exams for class 10 will end on February 29 and for class 12 the exams will end on March 2, 2019.

“In public interest, any strike in services related to secondary education board has been banned for six months,” an official release said. The ban has been imposed under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1968.

A total of 58,06,922 students will appear for the exams this year under the Uttar Pradesh Madhmik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Last year, Special Task Force (STF) of UP police to keep a check on education mafia and prevent any unethical practices. This year too, CCTV camera, jammers and generators are expected to be set-up at exam centres.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts morning and evening. Morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and evening shift exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for both the class 10 and class 12 UP board exams.