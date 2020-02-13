UP Board exams: Commissionerate in place, admin tells top cop to take up exam duty

Have not received letter: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey (Express) Have not received letter: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey (Express)

WITH THE UP Secondary Education Board examination scheduled to start from February 18, the Lucknow district administration has written to the Lucknow police commissioner to take up administrative responsibilities, as the magisterial authority lies with the commissionerate system now.

Earlier, the responsibility of managing the examinations, such as ensuring that all norms and parameters are followed and also appointing sector magistrates to look after the centres were with the district administration.

“Earlier, we used to do all this during the exams. This time, we have written to the [police] commissioner, saying that they do it this time. We have written that UP board exams are starting from February 18 and as per government order the sector magistrates are to be appointed for each sector of 10-12 schools. Every sector will have an in-charge who will have the liabilities of conducting clean and peaceful examinations. They will make sure the exams take place properly. The letter was sent on Monday,” said ADM City (West) Santosh Kumar Vaishya.

However, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey denied having received any such letter. But, he added, the police “do not have any issue” doing the same.

Despite repeated attempts to contact him, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash was unavailable for comment.

ADM Vaishya said, “The sector magistrates look after the whole thing. This time, they (police) will appoint the sector magistrates. Now, the police have the administrative power so they will look after the law and order. Sector magistrates looks after law and order, or if there is some situation and crowd has gathered. They also make sure that all the parameters are fulfilled. They make sure all facilities are available at the examination centres.”

When contacted, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also Minister for Secondary and Higher Education, said nothing is going to change because of the commissionerate system and both the district administration and police department officers will clear out any confusion regarding who has to do what, if any.

“There is no confusion. In cities with commissionerate system the police will look after it. The things police used to do… they will keep doing that. What the SSP was doing will now be done by the commissioner. About the sector magistrates, they are in-charge of a sector formed at the level of a few examination centres. They are both from the police and the district administration. At some places they are police and at some places, district administration officials. In Noida and Lucknow they will be police… There is no confusion and things like these are not that significant. Both the DM and the Police Commissioner will talk it out on phone. We will manage everything,” said Sharma.

On the exam preparations, he said that 1.90 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in total 94,000 examination rooms which will have 1.88 lakh invigilators. We have also issued two toll free numbers – 18001805310/5310 – on which students and others can call between 8 am to 8 pm for any help.

“We have also made a centralised control room where there will be live telecast of every examination room. There are control rooms in every district too, in addition to the one on the state level. We have done some new things too, like the CCTV cameras also have voice recording and there are wifi routers in every centre to make the live telecast possible. We are going to hold the biggest examination in the world. A total 56 lakh students are going to appear in the exam,” said Sharma.

“We are finishing the high school exam in 12 working days and intermediate in 15 working days. We will also declare the result on April 24 this year,” he added.

A total of 56,01,034 students have registered for the UP board exams this year. The number of registration is around 1.94 lakh less than the last year and around 10 lakh from 2018.

