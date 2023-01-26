UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP releases exam tips for Class 10th, 12th students

UPMSP, UP Board Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) recently released exam tips for students who will be appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams. Students can check the same at the official website of the board — upmsp.edu.in.

For class 10 there are general tips such as preparing a time-table, getting their doubts cleared by the teachers, solving model papers, ensure that they number the answers correctly and more. The question paper will have two parts — multiple choice questions and descriptive type questions. The students will be provided with an OMR sheet for multiple choice questions. There are five subjects in class 10 — Hindi, Social Sciences, Science, Mathematics and English.

UPMSP, UP Board Exams 2023: How to download exam tips

Step 1: Visit the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for exam tips.

Step 3: Then, click on tips for class 10 or choose a subject for class 12.

Step 4: View the tips and download for future reference.

There are five subjects given for class 12 — English, Mathematics, Hindi, Chemistry and Biology. These also include general tips such as making a time-table, noting down important points, ensure there is no overwriting and more. It also offers subject-wise tips as well, such as for Maths – solving easy topics first and keeping difficult topics for later.

Students have also been asked to refer to the DIKSHA portal and E Gyan Ganga YouTube channel. The datesheet for UP board exams 2023 was released on January 17.