UP Board Exams 2023: Over 58.85 lakh students to appear in Class 10th, 12th exams

UP Board Exams 2023: This year, about 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP board, of which there are 31,16, 487 high school candidates and 27,69,258 intermediate candidates. At the same time, 8,753 examination centres have been set up in the state for the exam, which includes 540 government, 3523 private and 4690 unaided colleges.

To ensure cheating-free and transparent conducting of Uttar Pradesh board examinations, scheduled to be held from February 16, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives, including the imposition of NSA against those involved in this unfair practice.

Moreover, an FIR will also be lodged against the room invigilators and centre administrators involved in activities of cheating.

For the first time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the officers regarding the UP board examinations that the Static Magistrates and Sector Magistrates will be appointed at each examination centre by the District Magistrates. They will be required to report to the District Inspector of Schools along with the District Magistrate after the examination is over so that daily activities can be monitored. On the other hand, for the first time, a separate room will be made apart from the Principal’s room for strict monitoring of the exam papers.

In addition, the copies will be kept in a double lock cupboard and a CCTV will be placed for its monitoring 24 hours. After the appointment of room inspectors in all the districts, they will be given strict training before the exam. The sector magistrates, static magistrates, centre administrators and external centre administrators will also be trained in the district. On the other hand, strict action will be taken under the Gangster Act against those found obstructing the examination and affecting the system and their property will be attached.

CM Yogi has directed that a separate strong room should be made for the safety of the question papers having 24-hour deployment of two armed policemen with their CCTV monitoring. He has also called for installing voice-equipped CCTV, DVR, router device and high-speed broadband connections at the examination centres.