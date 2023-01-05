UP Board Exams 2023: Before Class 10th, 12th date sheet releases, here’s a look at last five years time table

UP Board Exams 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will soon announce dates for the upcoming UP Board class 10 and class 12 exams 2023. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at when the exams were conducted over the last five years.

In 2022, the exam began on March 24 for both classes. For class 10, the exams concluded on April 9 while for class 12 exams concluded on April 12. A total of 51,92,689 students have registered to appear for the UP Board exams. Of these, 27,81,654 students registered to take class 10 exams while 24,11,035 for class 12 exams.

In 2021, the exams were cancelled for both classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were declared on the basis of evaluation criteria set by the board, and they were declared on July 31, 2021.

Similarly in 2020, the exams were held through the evaluation process. It was the first year when exams were held in such a manner due to the pandemic. The results were declared on June 27, 2020.

In 2019, the class 10 exams were conducted from February 7 to 28 and class 12 exams were held from February 7 to March 2. The results for both were declared on April 27.

In 2018, exams for board classes began on February 6 and the high school exams concluded on February 22, while intermediate exams ended on March 10. The results were declared on April 29.