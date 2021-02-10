UP Board exams 2021: Dip in number of exam takers, 56.03 lakh register

UP board exams 2021: There is a slight dip in the registration of the high school and intermediate exams in the UP Board. A total of 56,03,813 students have enrolled as against 56,07,118 students last year. From the past two years, the number of exam takers for the state is in a sliding mode. In 2019, 57.95 lakh students had registered for the board exams, while in 2018, the students enrolled were 66.39 lakh (66,39,268).

According to UPMSP secretary Divyakant Shukla, “The number of exam takers from outside the state was gradually reducing due to strict measures taken by the board in conducting exam. However, the students enrollment from the state remain intact.”

The exams will commence from April 24 and will end on May 12. The candidates will appear in the exam in a reduced syllabus owing to the pandemic. A total of 29,94,312 students enrolled for high school and 26,09,501 students in intermediate exam.

The secretary informed indianexpress.com that like other years, there will be strict invigilations in the exam centres. Apart from CCTVs, live webcasting will be introduced at all the centres. The exam centres will also have to maintain strict COVID-19 guidelines. The candidates without face masks, hand sanitisers will not be allowed in the centres. The exam conducting guidelines will be issued shortly following discussion with board and administration officials, the official added.

Around 5.35 lakh (5,35,494) students left the exam in 2017, when the state government introduced a slew of measures to conduct the examination in a fair manner. This includes installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in every centre, voice-recorder, and arresting cheating mafias from all over the state.