UP Board exams 2020 model question papers released, check how to download

UP board exams 2020: The model question papers for all the five subjects in class 10 and 9 subjects in intermediate (class 12) under the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are available at the board’s official website. Students can check model question papers at upmsp.edu.in.

This year, a total of 56,01,034 students will appear for the class 10 and 12 board examinations, registering a drop of 3.35 per cent compared to the previous session. The exams will commence from February 18, 2020 and will be held in two shifts — the morning shift will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. While the UP Board exams will be conducted for three hours, a 15 minutes’ cool-off time will be given to students to read the question paper.

For high school (class 10), a total of 30,33,961 students have registered themselves to appear in the 2020 board exams and 25,67,073 students for intermediate (class 12). In addition, as many as 53,66,630 students have registered themselves for classes 9 and 11 for the 2019-20 session.

UP Board is planning to introduce a webcasting system in all exam centres to monitor the examination process. “This is a move to prevent malpractices and cheating in the largest state board examinations,” stated Neena Srivastava, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Board

The board’s office in Allahabad will be in charge of the entire monitoring process. “The examination process will be monitored live from the board office and in case of malpractice, the officials in charge of the districts will be instructed accordingly,” informed the board chairman.

Last year, 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams, out of which, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. The UP Board had increased the re-evaluation fee from Rs 100 to Rs 500, which is among the highest in the country.