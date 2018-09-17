UP Board exams 2019 from February 7, check details

UP Board exams 2019: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that board will declare the results within April 30 UP Board exams 2019: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that board will declare the results within April 30

UP Board exams 2019: The UP Board of Secondary Education will be conducting Class X and XII exams for the 2018-19 batch from February 7. The high school examinations will conclude on February 28, and the intermediate on March 2. Addressing scribes, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that the UP board will declare the results before April 30. “It’s historic that the examination schedule has been announced five months in advance. Students will get enough time to prepare,” the minister said. The board has also pushed the exam start time from 7:30 am to 8 am, considering the winter season.

As per the official timetable for 2018, Class X exams had started on February 6 and ended on February 22 this year (15 working days). However, the Class XII exams took place over 30 working days (between Feb 6 and March 12).

The board secretary, Nitin Srivastava, earlier told The Indian Express that there are 36 question papers for the Class X examination, but there are over 100 for the Class XII exams. Asked how the exams would be conducted in such a short time, Vinay Kumar Pandey, the board director, said, “The Allahabad office has been drafting the plan. They will soon come up with a blueprint.”

The Board took several precautionary measures this year to curb cheating, including installing nearly 1.25 lakh CCTV cameras in 8,549 exam centres across the state.

– With inputs from ENS

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd