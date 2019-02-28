UP Board exams 2019: 10th, 12th results to be declared in April

UP board exams 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations in the month of April. The board announced the result timing on the day of conclusion of secondary, class 10 examinations.

Advertising

“The results of Class 10, 12 examinations will be announced in the last week of April. The board will convey the exact date and time soon,” UPSEB secretary Neena Srivastava told indianexpress.com.

The students can check the results through the official websites- upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. The results will also be available through app and sms.

This year, the board took stringent measures to prevent cheating. “Except some incidents, the class 10, 12 examinations went smoothly under strict vigilance,” mentioned UPSEB secretary.

Receiving a report of mass copying during the ongoing Class 12 Physics examination in Muzaffarnagar, the Uttar Pradesh board took stringent actions, and 14 invigilators among 17 people were arrested.

District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey informed scribes that a police case has been registered against the 17 people who have been arrested and that a recommendation has been sent to the examination board to cancel Physics board paper at the centre.

The board will announce the date of the Physics exam after the conclusion of the Senior Secondary (Class 12) examinations on March 2, 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 examination was concluded on Thursday, February 28, and the Class 12 examination will be concluded on March 2, 2019. Around 58,06,922 students (31,95,603 in high school and 26,11,319 in intermediate) have registered for the examination.

Advertising

Last year, the UP board declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on April 29, 2019. Around, 75.16 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully. While the pass percentage of girls is 78.81 per cent, 72.27 per cent boys cleared the examination successfully.