Decision on UP Board Class 12 exams likely by May end: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that he will discuss the class 12 board exam matter with the state CM and a decision is likely by month end. Representational photo.

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to take a decision on conducting class 12 board exams by month end, as per news agency ANI. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that he will discuss the class 12 board exam matter with the state CM and a decision is likely to be announced by the month end.

“We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies and allocated 8,513 centres to follow social distancing during examinations. We’re analysing COVID situation.” he told ANI.

The minister further added, “In the meeting with Rajnath Singh, 90 per cent of states demanded to conduct the board exams as class 12 results are counted in further education of a student. We’ve discussed our situation with the Centre”.

Read | Class 12 Board exams, entrance tests LIVE Updates

Vaccinating the students before the exam is another crucial discussion being brought up by the states regarding the safety of the students and examiners. While talking about the UP Board exams, state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said, “When the education department will finalise (dates for 12th board exams) then the health department will see how to maintain COVID protocols in centers. We’ve conducted panchayat polls and other programs following COVID protocols. So, it won’t be difficult for us.”

The UP board class 12 exams have been deferred twice due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 onwards but a fresh date sheet was later released keeping the panchayat elections in mind, however the exams were delayed till further notice.

In a high level meeting held on Sunday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had asked all the states and union territories (UTs) to send their suggestions on class 12 board examinations by May 25. A decision on the matter is still awaited.