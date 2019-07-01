UP board UPMSP exam time table 2020 released, check date sheet here

UP board exam time table 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhmik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the timetable for the board exams to be held for class 12 and class 10 in 2020. The exams for both the classes will begin from February 18, 2020.

The examinations will be concluded on March 6, 2020.

UPMSP, UP board time table 2019 class 10th, 12th: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click, ‘timetable high school and intermediate exams 2020’

Step 3: PDF file will open, save and download

The exams will be conducted in two shifts morning and evening. Morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and evening shift exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for both the class 10 and class 12 UP board exams.

The results of UP board Class 12 examination was declared on Apri 27, 2019. A toatal of 77.59 per cent students cleared the examination this year.

To be considered pass, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall.