UP board exam results 2019: Only 14.7% passed Class 10 in 1992; what past govts did to prevent cheating

UP board exam results 2019: Due to the Uttar Pradesh Board’s strong measures to prevent cheating during examinations, a total of 6.52 lakh students failed to appear this year. However, this is a significant decrease in the dropout rates from last year, when at least 10.48 lakh students gave it a miss. As per a report, a total of 403 students were caught cheating this year. Historically, anti-cheating measures have resulted in low pass percentage among students in the state.

The step taken by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is, however, not a new one. These measures were implemented 20 years back during the Kalyan Singh government in UP when they had issued an ordinance on anti-copying called ‘Nakal Adhyadesh’. This reduced the pass percentage in the state to 14.7 per cent for Class 10 and 30.4 per cent in Class 12 respectively, the lowest pass percentage till now.

UP board exam results 2019: What all happened in past two years

Last year, the UP board took stringent measures to prevent cheating. For the first time, examination centres were put under CCTV surveillance, and the exam mafias were put behind bars much before the start of the examination. Nearly 1.25 lakh CCTV cameras were installed in 8,549 exam centres across the state last year. As reported by The Indian Express, in 2018, around 10.48 lakh of the total 66.36 lakh students who had enrolled for the exams (36.55 lakh for Class 10; 29.81 lakh for Class 12) that began on February 6, dropped out.

This year, around 6.52 lakh students failed to appear in the examinations with a total of 403 students caught cheating. The incidents of cheating were reported during the Class 12 Physics examination in Muzaffarnagar where at least 17 people, including 14 invigilators, were arrested.

Historically, people in UP never liked anti-cheating measures

A government lost an election for implementing strong measures on cheating. Back in 1992, Kalyan Singh, now Rajasthan Governor, had issued Nakal Adhyadesh, an ordinance on anti-copying which made cheating a cognisable offence.

The state government detained hundreds of students caught cheating. Only 14.7 per cent students passed the Class 10 examination, while 30.4 per cent students passed the Class 12 examination, the lowest between 1991 and now.

The steps made the Kalyan Singh government quite unpopular in the state, following which they lost the election. Rajnath Singh was the Education Minister in his cabinet.

After the SP-BSP alliance was voted to power, Mulayam Singh scrapped the Nakal Adhyadesh.

Again in 1997, the Kalyan Singh government passed the Anuchit Saadhan Nivaran Adhiniyam, (ordinance to prevent cheating), and that year the pass percentage fell to 28.1 per cent for Class 10, and 55.3 per cent for Class 12.

Over 58 lakh (58,06,922) students registered for the board examination this year which was conducted in 8,354 centres across the state. The results of Class 10, 12 examination will be declared on April 27, 2019.