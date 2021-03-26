UP Board Classes 10, 12 exams likely to postponed

UPMSP Classes 10, 12 exams 2021: Uttar Pradesh State Board exam may get deferred due to the panchayat election poll dates, which is likely to be announced by this week, as per The Indian Express report. Initially, the UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to begin on April 24. However, depending upon the panchayat poll dates, the exams now might get pushed to the month of May, and get started along with the CBSE and ICSE boards.

The Election Commission is likely to issue a notification for the panchayat elections between March 27 and 28.

As per the previous schedule released by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board, the examination was dated from April 24 onwards in two shifts. Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be concluded by May 10 and class 12 by May 12. Estimated 56 lakh students are expected to appear for UP Board examinations this year, across the state.

According to UPMSP secretary Divyakant Shukla, like in other years, there will be strict invigilations in the exam centres. Apart from CCTVs, live webcasting will be introduced at all the centres. The exam centres will also have to maintain strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The candidates without face masks, hand sanitisers will not be allowed in the centres.