UP Board 10th, 12th exam date sheet 2023 released, check schedule

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) today released the final exams date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023. Students waiting for the date sheet can access the exams schedule on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

The exams for class 10 will begin from February 16 and conclude on March 3. Class 12 exams will be held between February 16 and March 4. The exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am. Candidates will be given 15 minutes time to read the question paper.

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Tap on the link given on the home page

Step 3: Download the timetable in the pdf format

Step 4: Take a printout of the date sheet for future references

Last year, UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were held from March 24 to April 12 at 8,316 centers across the state. Approximately 51.92 lakh students appeared for high school and intermediate examinations in UP.

In 2022, UPMSP declared class 12 results on June 18, 2022, with a passing percentage of 85.33 percent. The pass percentage for boys in the examination was 81.21 percent, while for girls, it was 90.15 per cent.

UPMSP released the UP Board 10th result 2022 on June 18, 2022. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.69 per cent while boys stands at 85.25 per cent. An overall pass percentage of 88.18 per cent had been recorded.

In 2021 high school and intermediate board exams were cancelled in UP due to a surge in Covid cases. In 2020, the pass percentage for class 12 was 74.63 per cent and has increased substantially to 85.33 per cent this year. In 2019, it was 70.06 per cent.