UP Board exams starts tomorrow, over 58 lakh students to appear

UP board exams 2019: Following the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state board has taken stringent measures to prevent cheating. The state chief minister on Saturday warned the district officials to be held accountable if any incidents of cheating or paper leak reported.

Advertising

“If anybody is found cheating, the DM, DIOS, principal and the examination superintendent concerned would be held responsible. CrPC section 144 is to be invoked in the 100-metre area of all the centres. In all the sensitive districts, the DIOS would construct a patrolling team for the inspection of the centres,” UP CM said.

The state board examinations will begin on February 7, 2019. While the high school exam is ending on February 28, the last intermediate exams will be conducted on March 2.

The CM also mentioned that CCTV cameras and voice recording devices would be installed at all the 8,354 centres.

While the CCTV cameras would record the videos of in and around an examination room, the voice recording devices would be fitted inside the rooms. The decision to install a recorder was taken as earlier it has been found that despite the presence of CCTVs, the invigilators used to dictate the answers to the students.

The cheating mafias will be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). “We will take stringent action against those who run gangs that aid the use of unfair means during board exams, change answer sheets, leak question papers and resort to other mass-copying antics. We will take stringent action against them and not hesitate in imposing the NSA on them,” Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said earlier.

The government has declared 1,314 sensitive and 448 highly sensitive centres. To monitor these areas, the board has set up a special task force.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told the Indian Express that they are prepared to ensure a free and fair examination. “We have to identify the cheating mafias and take strict action against them. During examinations, we will conduct surprise checks. We will also be taking help of the local police,” the SSP said.

Advertising

– With inputs from an Express report, READ | UP board exams start Thursday, CCTVs, voice recorders set up in all 8,354 centres.