UP Board 10th, 12th exams: UPMSP completes 99% of evaluation process

UPMSP to declare Class 10, 12 results by June-end. Representational image/ file UPMSP to declare Class 10, 12 results by June-end. Representational image/ file

UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation process of over 99 per cent of the board exam answer sheets as on May 30. The board in its statement mentioned that the evaluation process is only left in eight districts in the state, seven of red zone –Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, and one of orange zone- Basti.

“The evaluation process of the 99.06 per cent of the class 10, 12 answer sheets have been completed. The rest evaluation process will be completed in a day or two,” the UPMSP statement read. Additional secretary, UP Board told indianexpress.com, “The entire process is likely to completed by May 31. The rest of the time will be taken to process the result carefully and students can anticipate the result by June-end.”

The evaluation process in the red zones was started from May 19, while in the orange zones from May 12, and green zones from May 5. Once released, the results will be available at the websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

The students can also check results here, they have to provide roll number, name, other details. Over 56 lakh students had appeared for the board examinations this year.

To be considered pass, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall. Last year 70.2 per cent students had cleared the class 12 exam.

