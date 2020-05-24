UP Board completes 80% of evaluation process

Over 80 per cent evaluation of class 10, 12 answer sheets have been completed. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Over 80 per cent evaluation of class 10, 12 answer sheets have been completed. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation process of over 80 per cent of the board exam answer sheets as on May 23. The board in a statement said that the evaluation process in green and orange zones have almost been completed, and thus remaining only in the red zone.

“In the green zone, 57,11,692 (99.80%) answer sheets have been evaluated, with 1,28,37,725 (95.67 per cent) in the orange zone and 47,19,122 (52.39 per cent) in the red zone. A total of 2.32 crore (2,32,68,539) answer sheets have been evaluated, thus completing 82.66 per cent of the paper checking process,” the UPMSP statement read.

“Evaluation of answer sheets have been completed in 19 out of 20 green zone districts and 19 out of 36 orange zone districts. Thus, evaluation in 38 out of 75 districts of the state have been completed so far,” the board informed.

The evaluation process in the red zones was started from May 19, while in the orange zones from May 12, and green zones from May 5. The UP board is expecting that the evaluation process may complete by May-end and the results can be announced by July.

Over 56 lakh students (56,07,118) appeared in the board exams that was concluded on March 6.

