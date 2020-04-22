Uttar Pradesh commences online classes through WhatsApp due to lockdown

The school education department has set up WhatsApp group for every block in the district, said Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. Representational image/ file The school education department has set up WhatsApp group for every block in the district, said Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. Representational image/ file

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide online classes through WhatsApp during lockdown. “The classes for the new session will be conducted through WhatsApp groups created for teachers and students,” tweeted Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

The teachers will get the course content through WhatsApp. The school education department has set up an online group for every block in the district. The online classes through the social media platform will be a milestone in teaching at the time of lockdown, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the students of classes 1 to 8 of all government primary schools has been promoted without appearing in the examination.

The state board has yet to decide on the class 10, 12 pending exams. The final call will be taken once the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is under control, as per the official. The evaluation process of the conducted examinations will be started after the lockdown gets over on May 3. The results of Class 10, 12 can be expected by June-end.

