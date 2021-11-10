UP Board changes Class 9 exam pattern; 30% questions to be asked in MCQ format

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has changed the exam pattern of class 9 final exams 2021-22. As per the new pattern, 30 per cent of the theory questions (20 questions out of 70) will be asked in Multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format which has to be answered on the OMR sheet. The board has also released a sample OMR sheet for reference. Candidates can check the notice on the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

The other 70 per cent (50 questions) will have to be answered in the descriptive format. These will also include questions based on Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS). Separate answer sheets will be provided to the students to answer the descriptive questions.

(Sample OMR sheet shared by UP board) (Sample OMR sheet shared by UP board)

The exam pattern will be followed in both half-yearly as well as annual exams for class 9. The half-yearly theory exams will be of 70 marks (20 MCQs+50 descriptive questions). Similarly, the annual exam will also be conducted in the same pattern. A total of 30 marks will be allotted to the internal assessment. The final result will be declared based on the total marks secured out of 170 (70+70+30).

As per the notice, the practicals for half yearly examination will be conducted in the second week of November whereas the theory exams will begin in the third week of November.