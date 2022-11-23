UP Board Class 12th sample paper released at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 12 Sample Paper: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj recently published the sample papers for class 12 board exams, 2023. The students who will be appearing for the exam can check the model paper at the official website– upmsp.edu.in.

The sample papers have been released for subjects including– Hindi, General Hindi, Sanskrit, English, History, Geography, Civics, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and more. Model papers for 30 subjects have been released till now.

UP Board Class 12 Sample Paper: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on model paper tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the paper you want to download

The board recently released the sample papers for class 10 as well.

Last year, a total of 22,37,578 candidates appeared for the class 12 exam. The pass percentage was 85.83 per cent. Divya from Fatehpur topped the exam by scoring 479 out of 500 marks. Her sister, Divyanshi came second with 477 marks. Anshika Yadav from Prayagraj and Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki came third.