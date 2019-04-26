UP Board Class 12th Inter result 2019: When and where to check?

UP Board 12th Intermediate Result 2019: The wait of over 9 lakh candidates who appeared for the class 12 UP Board exam is soon going to be over as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board class 12 result 2019 at its official website tomorrow (April 27, 2019) Saturday. The time of the result, as declared by the UP Board Secretary, Neena Srivastava is 12:30 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. To avoid traffic, students can also check their result on SMS. To get UP Board class 12 result 2019 on SMS, students need to type ‘UP12<space>roll number’ and send it to 56263.

To clear the UP Board 12th exam, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. Last year, 72.43 per cent students who appeared the 12th UP board exam could clear the same. Out of the total, the pass percentage of boys was 67.4 per cent and female candidates were 78.4 per cent.