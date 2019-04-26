Toggle Menu
UP Board Class 12th Inter result 2019: When and where to check?https://indianexpress.com/article/education/up-board-class-12th-inter-result-2019-when-and-where-to-check-upmsp-edu-in-5696350/

UP Board Class 12th Inter result 2019: When and where to check?

UP Board UPMSP 12th Result 2019 Date: To get UP Board class 12 result 2019 on SMS, students need to type 'UP12roll number’ and send it to 56263. Students can also refer to the websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

up board result 2019, up board 12th result, upmsp, up board result, up board 12th result 2019, www.upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, sarkariresult.com, india result, india results, up board intermediate result, up board intermediate result 2019, up board result 2019, up board result 2019 12th, upmsp result, upmsp result 2019, upresults.nic.in, www.upresults.nic.in, up board intermediate result, up board intermediate result 2019
UP Board Class 12th Result 2019: To be available from 12:30 pm. Representational Image 
UP Board 12th Intermediate Result 2019:  The wait of over 9 lakh candidates who appeared for the class 12 UP Board exam is soon going to be over as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board class 12 result 2019 at its official website tomorrow (April 27, 2019) Saturday. The time of the result, as declared by the UP Board Secretary, Neena Srivastava is 12:30 pm.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. To avoid traffic, students can also check their result on SMS. To get UP Board class 12 result 2019 on SMS, students need to type ‘UP12<space>roll number’ and send it to 56263.
To clear the UP Board 12th exam, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. Last year, 72.43 per cent students who appeared the 12th UP board exam could clear the same. Out of the total, the pass percentage of boys was 67.4 per cent and female candidates were 78.4 per cent.
For those who fail in one or two subjects, the option of appearing for the compartment is available. Candidates can also apply for re-evaluation or re-totalling of marks. However, UP Board has increased the reevaluation fee by as much as five per cent. As per the latest rules, to get one subject paper reevaluated, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 100 earlier.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP Board 10th Result 2019: When and where to check
2 Telangana Inter result row: Opposition parties meet Governor, seek judicial probe
3 UP D.EL.ED first semester results 2019 to declare soon, how to check