UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026: When can I download High School exam results?

UP Board UPMSP 10th Class Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the UP Board Class 10 results 2026 on April 23 at 4 pm at a press conference to be held at their Prayagraj office. The UP Board Class 10 2026 exams began on February 18 and ended on March 12. Students can check their results online on the UP Board’s official portal at results.upmsp.edu.in.

Additionally, students can check their UPMSP 10th result and pass status on the DigiLocker website and mobile application. The UP Board 10th result link will also be made available on the IE Education portal.

LIVE: UP Board 10th Result 2026 | UP Board 12th Result 2026

Along with the announcement of the results, the UP Board officials will also release the overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and names of the toppers. Results of both Class 10 and 12 will be out today.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2026: When and where to check

To download the UP Board result 2026, students should visit the official website — results.upmsp.edu.in — and click on the link for the Class 10 or result 2026 available on the homepage.

They will then need to enter details such as their district, roll number, and exam year. After completing the captcha verification, students can click on the submit button to view their result. The result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Details needed to be checked on the results

Students are advised to check details like name, registration number, subject-wise marks, and total marks thoroughly on their marksheets, as these marksheets are required to get admission in the next classes.

Students are advised to retain a printed copy of their results for future reference. The results will be available for download via DigiLocker once they are officially published.

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Last year, the board announced the Class 10 UP board results on April 25. The exams were held from February 24 to March 12. The overall pass percentage last year was 90.11 per cent.

For UP Board Class 10 results in 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on April 20. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 89.55 per cent.

In 2023 and 2022, the UPMSP Class 10 board exam results were declared on April 25 and June 18, respectively. In 2021, the board had declared the results on July 31.